First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,382. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,113,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter.

