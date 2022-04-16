First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,382. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.