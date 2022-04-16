First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 113.0% in March

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James upped their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 3,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

