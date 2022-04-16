First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,594. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

