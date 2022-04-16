Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 134,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

