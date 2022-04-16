FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FormFactor by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

