Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

