Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

FVI stock opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

