Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

FVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.61 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

