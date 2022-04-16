Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $103.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,536. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

