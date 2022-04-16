Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

