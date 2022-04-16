Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.73.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,366,488. Insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 over the last ninety days.

TSE FNV opened at C$210.82 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$158.27 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$180.08. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a PE ratio of 43.76.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6796262 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

