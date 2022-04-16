Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.73.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$210.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a PE ratio of 43.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$180.08. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6796262 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

