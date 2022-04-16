Frank Hallam Sells 9,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,557.60.

Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$23,400.00.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of C$263.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Platinum Group Metals ( TSE:PTM Get Rating ) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

