Frank Hallam Sells 9,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,525.80.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

Shares of PTM stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$263.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Platinum Group Metals ( TSE:PTM Get Rating ) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

