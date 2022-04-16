Frank Hallam Sells 9,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,525.80.
Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$24,300.00.
Shares of PTM stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$263.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
