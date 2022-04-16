Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,036.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.21) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FRES stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 804 ($10.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,194. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 807.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

