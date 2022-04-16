FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.80. 1,083,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,247,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.