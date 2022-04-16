FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

