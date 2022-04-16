FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 1,421,581 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,249,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

