FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.26. 9,249,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,765,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

