FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. 373,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.33.
FuelPositive Company Profile
