FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. 373,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelPositive Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

