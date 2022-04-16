Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FZMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Fuse Medical has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
Fuse Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
