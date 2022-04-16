FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 over the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.