G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 525,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

