G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

