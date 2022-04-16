Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 159.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.51 on Friday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

