Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
