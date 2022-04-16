Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

