Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:GATO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 504,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.