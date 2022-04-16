GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.6 days.

GEAGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of GEAGF stock remained flat at $$41.35 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

