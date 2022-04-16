Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 371.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $$585.04 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $615.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.87. Geberit has a 12 month low of $585.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

