Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $127.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GECFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

