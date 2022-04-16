GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 130.0% in March

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in GEE Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,911,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

JOB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

