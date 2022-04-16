General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

General Cannabis stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

