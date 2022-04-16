General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
General Cannabis stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
General Cannabis Company Profile
