Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENH opened at $0.60 on Friday. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
Generation Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)
