Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENH opened at $0.60 on Friday. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

