Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) by 2,414.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Genetic Technologies worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GENE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,467. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

