Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright raised Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.04 on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

