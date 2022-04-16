Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GNNSF remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.36.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

