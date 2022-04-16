GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 83.3% in March

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

GeoPark stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 587,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

