Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.