Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.28.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gevo by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

