Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,360 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLEE stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. 1,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.
Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.
