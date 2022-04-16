Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GAINZ stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $27.44.

