Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GACQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

