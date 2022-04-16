Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

