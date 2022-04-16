Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $31.35 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

