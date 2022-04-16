GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

