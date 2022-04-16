Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.60.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

