Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,822. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

