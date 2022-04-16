Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Falcon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,263. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.