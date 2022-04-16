Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Golden Falcon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,263. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
