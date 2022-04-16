Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to post sales of $92.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 445,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,744,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 165,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 381,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

