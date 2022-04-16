Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to post $92.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.81 million and the lowest is $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 445,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
